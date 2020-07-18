Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 657,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,239.00 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

