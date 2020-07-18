Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,023.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 613,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

ATEC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 186,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

