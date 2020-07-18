Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock remained flat at $$2.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,045. The stock has a market cap of $764.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.