Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 120,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

