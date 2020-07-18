Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $378.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the highest is $379.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $364.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.74. The stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $357.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.