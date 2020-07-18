Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Marchex reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 5.9% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.74. 51,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,413. The company has a market cap of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

