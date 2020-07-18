Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.06. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 44,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,092. The stock has a market cap of $478.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

