Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 175.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 33.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

