ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

