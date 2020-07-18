Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.68.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total value of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

