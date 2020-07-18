Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZSAN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zosano Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 4,574,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

