Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZSAN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zosano Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 4,574,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit