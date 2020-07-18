ZPER Market Capitalization Tops $517,792.21 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Liquid. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $517,792.21 and approximately $226.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00078135 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00326465 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050161 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012100 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012259 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,710,145 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.