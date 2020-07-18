Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,137. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.45. 12,000,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.