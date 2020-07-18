Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce sales of $502.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $376.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zynga stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,170. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.55.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,842,137. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.