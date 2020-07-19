$117.29 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to report $117.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $96.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $469.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $471.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $495.53 million, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $506.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

STAG traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.19. 602,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,709. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

