$13.56 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $13.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. Chromadex posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $59.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.02 million to $61.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.48 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $88.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chromadex in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chromadex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 214,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Chromadex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.62.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

