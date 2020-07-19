$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,888. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

