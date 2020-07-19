$221.28 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $221.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $273.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $917.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $925.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $960.21 million, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $991.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 136.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.55. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

