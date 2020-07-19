$282.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $282.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.40 million. Materion reported sales of $297.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 76,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Materion by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

