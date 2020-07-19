$314.83 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $314.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $324.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $338.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. 359,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.