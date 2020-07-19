$318.37 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $318.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.65 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Docusign posted sales of $235.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 169.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 55.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.41. 3,087,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.87 and a beta of 0.85.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.