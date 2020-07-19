$57.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $57.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Plug Power reported sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $289.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.81 million to $316.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $378.63 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $427.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,571,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,900,173. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

