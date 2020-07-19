$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $9.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Agenus posted sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $42.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $59.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.27 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 1,492,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at $62,640,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Agenus by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agenus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

