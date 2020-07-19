$98.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce $98.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $81.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $397.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $419.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $443.46 million, with estimates ranging from $416.77 million to $484.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,837 shares of company stock worth $1,083,021. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 849,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,982. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 million, a PE ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.