Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $3.25 EPS.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.23.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

