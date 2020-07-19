AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Equities analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post sales of $2.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $4.90 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $36.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.31 million, with estimates ranging from $28.92 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

ACRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,996,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,687. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit