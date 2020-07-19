AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Equities analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post sales of $2.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $4.90 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $36.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.31 million, with estimates ranging from $28.92 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

ACRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,996,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,687. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.81. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

