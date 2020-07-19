Analysts Anticipate CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Brokerages expect CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to announce $36.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBTX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $36.40 million. CBTX posted sales of $41.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full-year sales of $148.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $144.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CBTX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $434.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

