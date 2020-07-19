AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

