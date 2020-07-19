Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of AJG opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

