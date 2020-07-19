Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $236.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $304.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,848. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 19,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 617,145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

