AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $38.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.