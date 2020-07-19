BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock stock opened at $587.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.23. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

