BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx by 386.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.