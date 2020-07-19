Brokerages Anticipate Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to report $7.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $33.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.63 billion to $35.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 13,899,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,734,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

