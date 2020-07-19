Brokerages Anticipate Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $41.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.79 million. Heska reported sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $175.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.62 million to $176.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.43 million, with estimates ranging from $212.27 million to $214.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 49,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $277,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

