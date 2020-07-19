Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.10 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $184.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.20 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $898.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.00 million to $901.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $937.90 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $944.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 902,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.50, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.