Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce $5.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year sales of $33.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

IDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 451,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.69. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

