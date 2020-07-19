Brokerages Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

SBPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 31,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

