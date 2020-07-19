Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $169.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.80 million and the highest is $203.79 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $411.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CHEF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 754,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,362. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

