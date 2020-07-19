Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $9.34 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

