Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.75 Million

Analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $168.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $151.50 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $279.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $875.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.21 million to $923.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $960.60 million, with estimates ranging from $957.20 million to $964.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CMLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 217,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 62.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

