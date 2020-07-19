Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.89 and its 200-day moving average is $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

