Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Exelon posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,044 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Exelon by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Exelon by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $39.40. 6,664,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

