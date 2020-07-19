F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

