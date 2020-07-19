KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.97 Million

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $449.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.89 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $719.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 991,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,007. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

