Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 206,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,422. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $62,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kemper by 257.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 625,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $37,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

