Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $48.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. Nlight posted sales of $48.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $197.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.04 million to $207.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.76 million, with estimates ranging from $217.57 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $171,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,499 shares of company stock valued at $927,397. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,086. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $865.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.