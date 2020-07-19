PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

PACW opened at $18.56 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

