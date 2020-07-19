Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

