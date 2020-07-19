Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PHD stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79. Insiders have acquired 2,475,302 shares of company stock worth $23,077,030 in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

